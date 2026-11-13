NCU welcomes 25th president

Northern Caribbean University’s (NCU) immediate past president, Dr Lincoln Edwards (second left), presents the university’s mace to his successor, Dr Balvin Braham, on Thursday as the institution inaugurated its 25th president during a ceremony at its main campus in Mandeville, Manchester. Witnessing the moment are Pastor Glen O. Samuels (left), chairman of the NCU Board of Governors, and Pastor Paul H. Douglas, keynote speaker and treasurer of the Global Seventh-day Adventist Church. Photo - Contributed