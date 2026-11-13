Race for Hope proceeds to support Hope Gardens restoration

Proceeds from the 2027 JN Group Race for Hope 5K and Kids Fun Run will support the restoration of the Hope Royal Botanic Gardens in St Andrew and environmental education initiatives targeting schoolchildren.

The event, scheduled for January 17, will be held under the theme RUN. RESTORE. GROW., with funds going towards the rehabilitation of the Gardens’ internal roadway network and the Jamaica Environment Trust’s (JET) School Environment Programme (SEP).

The partnership was announced at the event’s media launch, held at the Tree House at Hope Gardens on November 4.

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, who represented title sponsor JN Group, said the decision to support both the Gardens’ restoration and JET’s work reflected a shared commitment to investing in the environment and future generations.

“Restoring a physical space is only one part of the responsibility we have towards the environment. We must also grow awareness and understanding, while appreciating the role our natural environment plays in our everyday lives,” she said.

“Through this partnership with JET, the JN Group Race for Hope has an opportunity to encourage greater environmental consciousness and inspire more Jamaicans, particularly our young people, to become active participants in protecting our natural resources.”

Allen said the JN Group remained committed to the initiative, recognising that “sustainability and resilience must be part of how we think, operate and invest, especially as we continue to face climate related challenges”.

Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, chief executive officer of JET, said the partnership would allow the organisation to expand its environmental education work while contributing to the preservation of one of Jamaica’s important natural spaces.

“Environmental education is about more than sharing information. It is about helping people develop a connection with the natural world and understand their role in caring for the environment. As Jamaica faces mounting challenges, including climate change and biodiversity loss, it is increasingly important that young people understand these issues, how they affect their communities and their future, and how they can respond to a changing climate while helping to protect the natural systems that sustain us,” she said.

“Race for Hope gives us an opportunity to support both the preservation of this important national natural space and a broader investment in environmental education for our young people. We are excited about this partnership and what it can achieve as we work with the Nature Preservation Foundation and the JN Group to advance our shared objectives,” she added.

The Nature Preservation Foundation, which manages Hope Gardens and conceptualised and organises the annual race, welcomed the expanded partnership, saying continued support was critical to preserving and enhancing the historic botanical attraction.

Director Sheldon Seymour said the foundation wanted to strengthen the Gardens’ botanical collections, improve infrastructure and enhance the visitor experience, while creating more opportunities for collaboration among the education, tourism and wider communities.

“We want Hope Gardens to become a living demonstration of sustainability, showing how we can protect our nature, protect our environment and create a space that fosters social engagement and opportunity,” he said.

The 2026 staging recorded a 70 per cent increase in registrations over the previous year, attracting individuals, families, running clubs and corporate teams in support of wellness and environmental preservation. A portion of the proceeds also assisted women entrepreneurs whose businesses and livelihoods were affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Carla Myrie, executive director of the Nature Preservation Foundation, said organisers were hoping to double registrations for next year’s event.

“Race for Hope offers people an opportunity to enjoy healthy physical activity while contributing to the future of Hope Gardens. I cannot overstate how important Hope Gardens is to Jamaica. We continue to lose green spaces and so it is important that we have a space where people can come to for free,” she said.

Registration for the 2027 JN Group Race for Hope is open through the Running Events Jamaica website.