ROOFS beneficiaries urged to use grants wisely

Beneficiaries of grants under the Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters (ROOFS) Programme are being urged use the grants responsibly and in keeping with the purpose for which they have been provided.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Pearnel Charles Jr., said the assistance is intended to help persons recover from Hurricane Melissa, particularly by repairing and rebuilding their homes.

“While some support may cover other essential recovery needs and I know there are different circumstances and there are persons who might have fixed…some parts and need their money to support them in terms of other household items, whatever it is, we ask that you use it judiciously,” Charles Jr. said, in an audio from the ministry.

The minister reiterated that the Government is committed to getting assistance to those who need it, adding that through the ROOFS on the road programme being rolled out, the ministry will be going into communities to help residents resolve the outstanding issues that they may have, “so that we can get the money to the persons who still are there waiting”.

“So, if you have any concerns about your grant, an outstanding payment, an application, whatever it could be, engage the ministry through its established channels or speak with one of our teams during the community outreach,” he said.

“Recovery has to be a shared responsibility, so let us come together, let us ensure that the support provided today brings lasting safety, security and stability for you tomorrow.”

Following the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, the Government implemented targeted recovery initiatives to support affected communities.

Among these is the Shelter Recovery Programme, which incorporates the ROOFS Programme.

Grants are awarded based on the extent of damage sustained by homes.

Households assessed as having suffered minor damage are eligible for a $75,000 rehabilitation grant, which may be used for recovery-related expenses.

Those with major damage may receive $200,000, of which $75,000 may be used for miscellaneous recovery-related expenses, while the remaining $125,000 is designated for the purchase of building materials to repair homes.

Households with severe damage may receive up to $500,000, with $75,000 available for miscellaneous recovery-related expenses and the remaining $425,000 earmarked for the rebuilding or repair of homes.

- JIS

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