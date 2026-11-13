Samuda rules out night work on pipeline project out west

WESTERN BUREAU:

Water, Environment and Climate Change Minister Matthew Samuda says undertaking all pipeline replacement works along western Jamaica’s busy tourism corridor at night would increase construction costs by 50 per cent, an additional expense the Government cannot afford.

Samuda was reacting to the growing frustration being expressed by motorists, hoteliers and business operators about the daily misery caused by prolonged traffic congestion being experienced across the region.

Samuda’s explanation received the backing of Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) President Jason Russell and Negril Chamber of Commerce President Damien Salmon, who both acknowledged the financial constraints as it relates to financing the various projects.

His comments came as he addressed a stakeholder meeting in Montego Bay, which was convened by Delano Seiveright, the state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, to address mounting concerns over traffic congestion and the impact of extensive road and pipeline works on tourism, businesses and commuters.

The meeting, which was attended by representatives from the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), hoteliers, the Negril Chamber of Commerce and the MBCCI, was aimed at identifying solutions to the disruptions caused by ongoing road and pipeline construction, which is affecting tourism operations, businesses, commuters and the movement of tourists.

“The other question that has come to me, I think almost daily, is why aren’t we doing all the work at night? That’s because it’s 50 per cent more expensive,” Samuda explained. “So with the space that we have, certainly the government fiscal space that it has, we can’t add 50 per cent to the US$170 million,” he added, referring to the first phase of the Western Resilience Water Project.

However, Samuda said provisions had been made for selective overnight construction at locations where daytime activities could create severe traffic bottlenecks.

“There are certain crossings and certain areas that we know will be particularly disruptive. We will indeed ensure that that work is done at night, and we’ll work with you,” he assured stakeholders.

Responding to Samuda’s explanation, Russell said he was satisfied that the Government had provided a reasonable justification for limiting overnight construction, arguing that taxpayers should not be required to finance significantly higher project costs simply to reduce temporary inconvenience.

“I am satisfied with the minister’s position because ultimately, we’re trying to stretch the taxpayers’ dollar, which is my dollar and your dollar,” Russell told The Gleaner. “And if you know that something is 50 per cent more expensive to purchase at night, then you understand doing it in the day.”

Russell said his experience with round-the-clock operations had demonstrated that extending working hours did not necessarily translate into greater efficiency or value for money.

“I have had experiences with night work, trying to maximise time by doing 24 hours, and you realise that the cost far exceeds the advantage,” he said.

He maintained that while the country urgently needed improved roads and water infrastructure, taxpayers should not be expected to absorb substantial additional expenditure.

“We need as many roads as possible. We just have to take a bit of medicine,” he said.

Asked whether flexible working arrangements could provide a solution, Russell explained that construction differed significantly from hospitality, where shift systems were already established.

“So, like me in the hospitality business, we’ve already ingrained that in our system. Construction, on the other hand, is not set up like that,” he said. “A man who drives tractors or a man who lays asphalt is just not designed to work at night. He doesn’t like working at night.”

Russell further argued that workers required to undertake overnight assignments would demand additional compensation, ultimately increasing the financial burden on taxpayers.

Meanwhile, Salmon said he also understood the Government’s financial limitations, although he believed night construction should be considered where daytime activities would cause significant disruption.

“I appreciate that they have financial restraints, and that working at night, as you can imagine, is going to be more expensive, particularly with lighting and loadings on wages and things like that,” he said. “It would be great if they were able to work at night and do that. But I appreciate the problems of having financial constraints at the same time.”

Salmon also welcomed the Government’s investment in road rehabilitation, drainage improvements and water infrastructure, but insisted that consistent communication with businesses, tourism operators and motorists was essential.

“What I think is key, that’s important, is communication,” he said.

He recommended regular updates through the chambers of commerce, the JHTA, social media and the traditional media, advising stakeholders about construction schedules, road closures and alternative routes.

“Maybe one road is better one week, and another road is better the next. It’s really about communication more than anything else,” he explained.

Salmon also welcomed the participation of senior government officials and police representatives in the meeting, saying it demonstrated that the concerns of western Jamaica’s business community were receiving attention.

Samuda disclosed that the pipeline project, approximately six months into construction, still had between 18 and 24 months of pipe-laying remaining.

The first phase involves replacing 67 kilometres of transmission pipelines, including sections of 36-inch ductile iron mains requiring specialised cranes and heavy equipment.

He said individual work crews could install between six and eight large pipes daily, while deploying additional crews simultaneously could worsen traffic congestion.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com