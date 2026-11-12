Somesh Sharma is the 2027 Jamaica Rhodes Scholar

Somesh Sharma has been named the 2027 Jamaica Rhodes Scholar.

The announcement was made on Thursday at King’s House in St Andrew by Custos Rotulorum of Kingston, Steadman Fuller.

Twenty-two-year-old Sharma graduated last week from the University of the West Indies, where he studied medical physics. He was selected from a competitive cohort of seven candidates in what was his first time applying for the prestigious award.

Next year, he will attend the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom where he will pursue a Master of Science in medical physics with radiobiology, and applied digital health.

“I hope to bring those skill sets and the technology they have back to Jamaica, to mend any gaps in healthcare technology in our country,” Sharma said.

Originally from Ocho Rios, St Ann, Sharma is an alumnus of St Ann’s Bay High School and York Castle High School.

Reflecting on the selection process, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity and praise for his fellow finalists.

“I'm very thankful to receive this award; it's been an incredible journey. I respect all my fellow candidates,” he said.

“I'm really thankful to be a part of this prestigious scholarship.”

- Sashana Small

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