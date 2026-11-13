Update | Man charged for fatal gun attack in Watson Grove in Portmore

The police have charged a man for the shooting death of another man in the community of Watson Grove in Portmore, St Catherine last month.

Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Bruce, of a Portmore address, has been charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Killed was 32-year-old chef Dennis Roy Jones, a resident of Watson Grove.

Allegations are that about 8:30 p.m. on October 17, Jones was walking along a roadway in the community when he was pounced upon by Bruce, who reportedly brandished a gun and fired shots, hitting Jones in the head.

Bruce allegedly escaped on foot.

The police were summoned and, on arrival, Jones was found lying face down in a pool of blood.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched by the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch, which led to Bruce's arrest and charge.

A court date is being finalised.

- Rasbert Turner

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