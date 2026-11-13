News November 13 2026
US applauds Jamaica for UN Cuba vote abstention
Updated 1 hour ago 2 min read
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Luke Ortega, deputy spokesman, US Department of State. Photo - Contributed
The United States has praised Jamaica for its decision to abstain from voting on an October 28 United Nations resolution calling for an end to its decades-old embargo against Cuba. US Department of State Deputy Spokesman Luke Ortega told The Gleaner that Jamaica is a partner and that Washington recognises the value of the country’s position.