Bog Walk Gorge, Flat Bridge closed amid heavy rainfall

The Bog Walk Gorge and Flat Bridge in St Catherine have been temporarily closed to vehicular traffic due to rising water levels in the Rio Cobre and reports of rockfalls and landslides along the roadway.

The closures, announced on Friday evening, follow heavy rainfall which has made the corridor unsafe for motorists.

The Mountain Pass Road in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine, has also been rendered impassable.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force and the National Works Agency are advising motorists to avoid the affected areas and use alternative routes, including the North-South Highway, Sligoville and Barry.

They are also urging members of the public to exercise caution and stay clear of the gorge until conditions improve and the roadway is cleared.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

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