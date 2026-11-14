Councillors renew call for a tax office in Junction

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Cetany Holness and his People’s National Party counterpart Donovan Pagon on Thursday revived a decade-old appeal for a tax collection centre in Junction, St Elizabeth.

Holness, who represents the Junction Division, and Pagon, the Braes River Division councillor, made the call during the monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation (StEMC) in Black River.

Their appeal comes against the background of the destruction of the tax office in Black River during the passage of Hurricane Melissa, which has left many residents dependent on the Santa Cruz tax office and a mobile tax collection unit.

Holness lamented that the longstanding proposal to establish a tax collection centre in Junction had not borne fruit despite repeated appeals to the relevant authorities.

“I must hasten to say, Mr Chairman, that we have been at this for some 15 years,” said Holness, directing his comments through Black River Mayor Richard Solomon, who is chairman of the StEMC.

“Here at the municipal corporation, the prospect is being supported by all councillors because councillors see the need based on the intensity of the situation here in Junction,” he added.

Holness reasoned that the significant population and increasing economic activity across southern St Elizabeth have made the establishment of a permanent tax office a necessity rather than a convenience.

“Up here on the southern side, we have the density, a lot of people living on the southern side and really, really need the tax collection centre on a day-to-day basis,” he said, noting that residents frequently query the cause for the delay in establishing the facility.

“When you traverse the town of Junction, people have been asking, ‘What happened to the tax-collection centre?’” continued Holness, noting that he had even brought the matter to the attention of Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness.

Pagon said the destruction of the Black River tax office had strengthened the case for establishing another permanent facility in the southern section of St Elizabeth.

“We want to ease the crowd on Santa Cruz, so one for Junction will be very fitting at this moment,” he said.

While the mobile service has improved access to Tax Administration Jamaica services, the councillors contend that a permanent facility in Junction would make things better.

Pagon stressed that political differences should not stand in the way of securing the facility.

“I want to join with the councillor (Holness) ... I am defending you, Sir. You deserve a tax-collection centre for Junction,” said Pagon.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com