Diaspora group targets Clarendon for 2027 humanitarian mission

NEW YORK:

The Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization (JAMLEO) is preparing to take its humanitarian outreach programme to Clarendon in April 2027, continuing an initiative that has provided educational assistance and other support to students and underserved communities across Jamaica.

The mission, scheduled for April 25-29, 2027, will focus on helping students, families, schools and community institutions through educational resources, charitable support and community outreach.

The initiative will include assistance for Sanguinetti Basic and Primary School and tuition support for final-year students at Alphansus Davis High School.

JAMLEO President Lieutenant Danae McFarlane announced the plans while addressing the organisation’s Fourth Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala at Floral Terrace in Floral Park, New York, on Friday.

McFarlane said the organisation’s success should not be measured simply by its membership or the number of events it stages, but by the opportunities it creates for others.

She outlined the progress of the annual humanitarian programme, which began in St James in 2024, moved to St Ann in 2025, and continued in Westmoreland in 2026.

In St James, JAMLEO provided educational assistance to students, while its 2025 mission to St Ann included full tuition support for all final-year students at Marcus Garvey Technical High School.

The organisation also maintained its commitment in Westmoreland this year despite the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, providing full tuition support for all final-year students at Petersfield High School.

McFarlane said the programme represented more than financial assistance, noting that each scholarship created opportunities for students while easing the burden on their families.

JAMLEO’s scholarship programme also extends to students in both Jamaica and the United States.

At the gala, McFarlane announced the 2026 United States scholarship recipients, Michaela Hermero of SUNY Plattsburgh and Jerome Wise of Edmonton University. Their parents attended the event and accepted the scholarships on their behalf.

In Jamaica, the programme continues to support students, including DeJenae Winston and Matthew McCallum of York Castle High School, DJ Cunningham and Jamar Johnson of Manning’s School, and students from other institutions identified through the programme.

Broader mission

Addressing the gathering, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch praised JAMLEO’s commitment to education, noting that the organisation had provided full tuition support to 84 Jamaican students over the previous two years.

She said the organisation had also made long-term commitments to support students from grade eight through to their graduation.

Tisch described the initiative as an important investment in young people, opening doors to opportunities they might otherwise not have had.

Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Oliver Mair, also underscored the importance of the programme, particularly the assistance provided to students during their final year of high school.

He noted that grade 11 is a critical period for students as they prepare for examinations and make decisions about their future academic and career paths.

Mair said the cost of examination fees, books, uniforms and other school-related expenses could place considerable pressure on families, adding that JAMLEO’s intervention helps students focus on their education rather than financial challenges.

He called on members of the Jamaican diaspora, businesses, churches and community organisations to support the scholarship programme and help expand its reach.

Mair also encouraged JAMLEO to document the long-term impact of its humanitarian work, so that the benefits to schools, students and communities can be measured and demonstrated over time.

JAMLEO’s humanitarian programme reflects its broader mission of linking the professional achievements of Jamaican-American law-enforcement officers with meaningful contributions to Jamaica.

Founded in January 2020, the organisation promotes professional development, mentorship, scholarships and partnerships, while strengthening relationships between law-enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Through its annual outreach missions and scholarship programme, JAMLEO continues to demonstrate how members of the Jamaican diaspora can use their professional success and collective resources to support education and community development in Jamaica.