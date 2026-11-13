Flights between Kingston and the US gradually resuming

Flights between Kingston and the United States will gradually resume following the lifting of operational restrictions by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL), operator of the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), made the announcement in a statement a short while ago.

PACKAL said some schedule adjustments may still occur.

Passengers are being advised to contact their airlines for the latest flight status before travelling to the airport.

The airport operator says it will provide further updates through NMIA's official social media channels.

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