GraceKennedy Foundation awards over $31m in scholarships to tertiary students

Ninety Jamaican tertiary students have received scholarships valued at more than $31 million from the GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) for the 2026/27 academic year, reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and professionals.

The awards were presented at GKF’s 2026 Scholars’ Awards Ceremony, held on November 5 at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), under the theme, ‘Where Potential Blooms’. The ceremony celebrated academic excellence, leadership and service among scholarship recipients from The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, UTech, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, and the Caribbean Maritime University.

Addressing the scholars, group CEO of GraceKennedy Limited Frank James underscored the importance of creating opportunities for young Jamaicans to realise their full potential. “At GK, we believe that every young person possesses unique gifts, talents, and possibilities. We know that talent flourishes when it is nurtured, supported, and given opportunities to grow. That is why, for generations, we have invested in education. When we invest in people, we invest in stronger communities, a stronger economy, and a stronger Jamaica,” James said.

Among the scholars recognised was Demaria Walker, GraceKennedy/Jamaica Scholar at UWI Mona and GK Campus Connect coordinator, who received the Most Outstanding Academic Performance Award for achieving the highest GPA among GKF scholars for the previous academic year. “The scholarship has opened doors I never expected,” Walker shared.

Beyond the financial support, Walker said the award gave her the encouragement and stability to pursue opportunities that helped her grow both personally and professionally.

“Through my internship with the foundation and other experiences, including opportunities to represent Jamaica and UWI internationally and regionally, I have broadened my perspective, strengthened my confidence, and gained valuable skills that continue to shape my future aspirations.”

As GK Campus Connect coordinator, Walker helps foster engagement among scholars, coordinates activities and encourages volunteerism through GKF initiatives such as the Ace with Grace Tutoring Programme, GKF Food Bank and Kingston Harbour Cleanup Project.

Over the past 44 years, GKF has invested more than $531 million in tertiary scholarships, helping generations of Jamaican students pursue their academic ambitions. Beyond financial assistance, the GKF Scholarship Programme also offers mentorship, professional development and community engagement opportunities. The scholarships are renewed annually for recipients who maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and fulfil their volunteer service requirements. GKF Scholarship applications open from May 1 to June 30 each year.