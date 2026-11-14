Holness appeals for patience amid tourism infrastructure upgrades

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has appealed for patience from tourism stakeholders and residents amid ongoing roadworks and traffic disruptions across western Jamaica, insisting that the inconveniences are necessary to improve the region's infrastructure.

Speaking at Saturday's groundbreaking ceremony for the Richmond Hill Club development in Montego Bay, St James, Holness acknowledged mounting frustration over road rehabilitation projects affecting the tourism industry.

"I take this opportunity to acknowledge the frustration of the members of the tourism industry with regard to the repairs happening on some of our roads, and to ask you to partner us while we progress," Holness said.

He pointed to a $270-million water-main replacement programme, alongside ongoing road rehabilitation and the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project, as critical investments to improve the visitor experience.

"People want to be able to move around in the city and in the town seamlessly," he said.

He also announced plans to establish two tourism development corridors along Montego Bay's Hip Strip and Elegant Corridor, incorporating streetscape improvements, fiscal incentives and new management arrangements to strengthen the tourism product.

- Albert Ferguson

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