Husband devastated after wife swept away by floodwaters in Linstead

The husband of 63-year-old Rhona Barrett, who was swept away by raging floodwaters after attempting to cross the Russell Pen Gully in Linstead, St Catherine, has been left devastated and grief-stricken and is blaming the authorities for what he believes was a preventable tragedy.

Theodore Barrett, who is now mourning the loss of his wife, who is presumed dead, said he believes negligence and the poor condition of the roadway contributed to her disappearance on Friday.

Rhona, a naturalised Jamaican, had gone to Linstead to shop when heavy rainfall began.

While making her way home, she attempted to cross the gully but was overwhelmed by the rapidly rising floodwaters and was swept away.

"She went to Linstead to pick up something and she never come back home," said the grieving husband.

A search and recovery operation led by a Jamaica Fire Brigade rescue team and the police, with assistance from residents, proved unsuccessful today.

The search teams combed several miles of muddy terrain and searched along the stretch of the Russell Pen Gully up to its confluence with the Rio Cobre.

However, Barrett believes the tragedy could have been avoided if the authorities had properly maintained the roadway.

"But the thing about it negligence cause this to happen, look at the road, everyone have to pay taxes and look at the road. If this was fixed up, you think my wife would be gone?" he questioned.

Barrett said he holds the authorities responsible, from the highest levels down.

He also recalled his wife's kindness, noting that she would often offer rides to students walking home from school whenever she travelled to Linstead.

On Friday, however, she was alone when the tragedy occurred.

"Whenever she goes to Linstead and coming back she would take two or three students because she don't want to see them walking; it's tough man. I don't know what to say," said Barrett.

He described Rhona as a lovely wife who was loved by everyone who crossed her path.

- Ruddy Mattison

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