LASCO Distributors appoints Ockino Petrie as managing director

LASCO Distributors Limited has appointed Ockino Petrie as its managing director.

Petrie holds a Master of Business Management and a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mona. He is also an adjunct lecturer at the university, where he shares his industry experience and insights with the next generation of business leaders.

Petrie, who most recently served as chief executive officer and a director of EdgeChem Jamaica Limited, brings extensive leadership experience across the fast-moving consumer goods, manufacturing and distribution sectors in the Caribbean.

His career includes several senior roles at Nestlé, where he served as chairman of the board and head of commercial operations at Nestlé Jamaica. He also held the position of business executive officer for the multinational’s culinary division, with responsibility for more than 20 Caribbean markets. In those roles, he led high-performing teams, accelerated brand and category growth, expanded market presence and delivered sustained commercial results across the region.

Commenting on his appointment, Petrie said: “It is a privilege to lead LASCO Distributors at this important point in its journey. I have tremendous respect for the proud legacy on which this business was built, and I believe the best way to honour that legacy is to build boldly upon it.

“I intend to lead with our people at the centre. As we look ahead, we will deepen our connection with customers, consumers and shoppers, accelerate innovation and pursue disciplined opportunities for export growth.”

He added: “My ambition is to build an even stronger and more competitive regional business, delivering sustainable, profitable growth and enduring value for our shareholders and all our stakeholders.”