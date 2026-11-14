McKenzie hails Dwight Crawford as valuable servant of local government

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has expressed profound sorrow at the unexpected passing of Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay and Councillor for the Spring Garden Division, Dwight Crawford.

Crawford passed away suddenly today.

McKenzie described him as a valuable and able servant of local government.

“In the 11 years that I have worked with him as Minister, he proved to be highly capable, respectful, and someone who built bridges to ensure public needs were met,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“The grief that is felt right now is deep, but it is more than personal. It is being felt right through St James from the municipal level and way beyond, where ‘Debo’, as he was affectionately known, was deeply admired, respected and loved,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said Jamaica had lost a dedicated son, local government had lost a good and faithful servant, and the Jamaica Labour Party had lost a tireless advocate.

“I pray for God’s special comfort for the family and many friends of the late Dwight Crawford, and though we have lost him way too soon, I feel assured that he is resting in peace.”

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