Motorcyclists driving deadly road toll in Clarendon

Despite a decline in fatal crashes on Clarendon’s roads, motorcyclists continue to account for the majority of the parish’s road deaths, raising concerns about reckless driving, inadequate training, and the failure to use proper protective equipment.

The police say driver error remains the leading cause of fatal collisions in the parish, with young motorcyclists emerging as a particularly vulnerable group.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Junior Smith, who addressed road safety during Thursday’s sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, said 15 fatal collisions had been recorded in the parish up to November 7 – a 40 per cent reduction when compared to 25 road fatalities over the corresponding period last year.

While the reduction represents an improvement, Smith said the figures remained deeply troubling.

“We have recorded 15 fatal collisions along our roadways [up to November 7], and this is in comparison to 25 that were reported for the same period last year. It’s a reduction of 10; however, we’re not comfortable. This is 15 lives too many. Fifteen people died on our roadways, and in most cases, it’s because of driver errors,” he said.

Smith said analysis of the crashes pointed to driver error as a common factor and singled out motorcyclists and appealed to young riders to take greater responsibility for their safety.

“ ... We’re asking of you, invest in standard protective helmets and please desist from the careless and reckless driving along our roadways,” Smith said.

TROUBLING PATTERN

The concerns in Clarendon mirror a troubling national pattern, with motorcyclists accounting for almost one-third of Jamaica’s road fatalities.

Up to November 12, the island had recorded 257 fatal crashes, resulting in 300 deaths, according to figures from the National Road Safety Council (NRSC). Of those killed, 83 were motorcyclists, representing just under 33 per cent of the national toll.

NRSC Chairman Dr Lucien Jones said the persistent loss of motorcyclists was being fuelled by a combination of unlicensed riding, inadequate safety equipment, poor riding practices, and excessive speeding.

“Many of them have no licences and, therefore, are uninsured, which means, for the most part, that they don’t know how to drive properly, and that is a huge issue. We have to scale up, massively, the training of these motorcyclists, and then get them licensed and insured,” Jones said.

He estimated that as many as 80 per cent of motorcyclists were not wearing helmets, compounding their vulnerability in the event of a crash.

Jones said the National Helmet Wearing Coalition, a joint initiative of the NRSC and the JN Foundation, was working with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce to operationalise standards governing the importation and sale of helmets amid concerns about the limited availability of certified options.

He also identified dangerous stunting practices, speeding, and reckless motorcycle driving as major contributors to motorcycle crashes, noting that the consequences extended to other motorists and pedestrians.

Another concern, Jones said, was the prevalence of motorcycles without anti-lock braking systems and electronic control stabilisers – safety features that can help prevent loss of control during emergency manoeuvres.

The coalition is pursuing a project to address motorcycle safety standards, while the NRSC and the Island Traffic Authority are expected to support expanded rider training.

Jones said reducing the death toll would require more than appeals for caution, calling for sustained public education, community mobilisation, improved training, and stronger enforcement of the Road Traffic Act.

He said the police were equipped and determined to enforce the law, particularly in tackling speeding.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com