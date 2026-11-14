PNP mourns death of MoBay Deputy Mayor Dwight Crawford

The People's National Party (PNP) has expressed sadness at the sudden death of Montego Bay Deputy Mayor and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Spring Garden Division, Dwight ‘Debo’ Crawford.

In a statement, the PNP said Crawford, who died today, served the people of St James and was highly regarded by members of Montego Bay’s business community.

The party said his passing would be deeply felt by his loved ones, colleagues and the residents he represented.

The PNP extended condolences to Crawford’s family, friends, the JLP and the St James Municipal Corporation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn, and we wish them strength and comfort during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” the party said.

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