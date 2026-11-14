Portland public health worker threatened with machete

St Margaret’s Bay, Portland

Chief Public Health Inspector for Portland, Lorenzo Hume, has expressed outrage after a member of his team was reportedly threatened with a machete while carrying out vector-control duties in New Road, St Margaret’s Bay, recently.

Speaking at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Portland Municipal Corporation, Hume said the incident occurred during a second visit by a team of public health inspectors to an area of New Road known as Wydah. The officers had returned to continue public-health interventions when they were again confronted by a resident.

“The team members went in [to perform their duties] to warn this disgruntled member (of the community) who was not satisfied with the previous intervention,” Hume said.

According to Hume, the situation quickly escalated.

“He took it upon himself to threaten the team members and [it] went further. The team member, having identified that his life was in danger because of threatening remarks from the community member, decided to leave. In leaving, he started running. Unfortunately, he fell and the gentleman held a machete at his head,” Hume added.

The chief public health inspector said the three officers present at the scene were left traumatised by the ordeal. He noted that public health inspectors often work in challenging environments and understand the importance of educating residents about eliminating mosquito-breeding sites. However, he argued that communities also have a responsibility to cooperate with and protect officers carrying out those duties.

“We were stopped and prevented from carrying out our duties, which is to ensure that mosquito breeding sites are eradicated and residents are sensitised about storing water for their domestic use properly. In short, we were carrying out our duties so as to ensure that mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria and dengue, do not cause infection.

The incident was reported to the police. The team member received multiple bruises to his body.

“He was physically injured and traumatised, along with other team members who witnessed the incident. We had to send them home and we are still monitoring them. In the vector team, there is a significant number that are women, and they are concerned about how they can work in communities, which ought to protect them, when these things are happening,” Hume said.

Hume warned that the incident has heightened concerns among members of the vector-control team, particularly female officers, about their safety while carrying out fieldwork.

There are 25 public health inspectors assigned to Portland, six of whom are men.

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