Two people swept away by floodwaters in Linstead as search continues

Police and firefighters are searching for two people who were swept away by floodwaters in the Linstead area of the Rio Cobre in St Catherine on Friday afternoon.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force and the St Catherine Fire Department are conducting search and rescue operations in the area as heavy rainfall continues to affect several communities across the parish.

The development was confirmed by Chairperson of the St Catherine Disaster Preparedness Committee, Yasheka Jathahan-Thompson.

Jathahan-Thompson said the Parish Disaster Preparedness Committee was also responding to multiple incidents across the parish.

She disclosed that the Knollis and Lluidas Vale main roads were both impassable, disrupting movement in the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Bog Walk Gorge was closed at 4:33 pm because of rising water levels in the Rio Cobre and the danger posed to motorists and other members of the public.

The Flat Bridge was also closed amid reports of rockfalls and landslides along the corridor.

The Mountain Pass Road in Lluidas Vale has also been rendered impassable.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force and the National Works Agency are advising motorists to avoid the affected areas and use alternative routes, including the North-South Highway, Sligoville and Barry.

Jathahan-Thompson urged members of the public to exercise caution as emergency personnel continue responding to the incidents.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

- Ruddy Mathison

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