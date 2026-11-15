23-y-o man charged for allegedly stabbing, beating women with gun during Phoenix Park dispute

A 23-year-old St Catherine man has been charged for allegedly attacking, stabbing and beating a woman with whom he had an intimate relationship, and repeatedly striking her on the head with a gun during a domestic dispute at his home in Phoenix Park, Portmore.

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, making use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful wounding, assault at common law and assault occasioning bodily harm is Kenneth Andrews.

His court date is being finalised.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 11 p.m. on Friday, November 13, Andrews allegedly assaulted a woman with whom he shared an intimate relationship, punching, kicking and biting her, causing multiple bruises and swelling.

He then allegedly used a knife to inflict stab wounds to her hand before striking her repeatedly on the head with a handgun and tying her up with a piece of cord, according to the police.

The police say the woman managed to escape and alerted the police, who responded to the scene.

Andrews was arrested after being positively identified by the complainant, according to the police.

He was subsequently charged after an interview with investigators.

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