Caribbean Airlines hit by data breach affecting passenger information

Caribbean Airlines is reporting that it has been hit by a data breach in which an unauthorised party gained access to passengers' booking and reservation information.

The company, in a statement on Sunday, said it had been informed by Amadeus IT Group, S.A., its reservations service provider, that an unauthorised party had exploited a vulnerability to gain access.

According to Caribbean Airlines, several international airlines served by Amadeus IT Group, S.A., including Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Thai Airways, Korean Air and Qantas, were also affected by the incident.

The airline said preliminary data from Amadeus suggests that no payment card data was accessed and that the breach was limited to passengers’ booking or travel data.

It said its primary concern was notifying affected customers of the incident and that the process was ongoing.

Caribbean Airlines said Amadeus had since fixed the vulnerability and strengthened its monitoring and detection capabilities.

The company said it takes the protection of personal information seriously and remains committed to safeguarding its customers’ data by maintaining the highest standards in security and privacy measures.

“Caribbean Airlines apologises to its customers for the concern and inconvenience caused by this incident.”

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.