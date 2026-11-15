JLP Conference | Holness announces plans to revive JLP political education institute

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader and Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has announced plans to revive the party’s Jamaica Institute for Political Education (JIPE), as it seeks to strengthen political awareness among its members and adapt to the growing influence of citizen journalists.

Addressing the JLP's Special Delegates Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James on Sunday, Holness said the institute would be re-established to educate delegates on the party's philosophy, public affairs and political discourse.

"One of the things that I know we will accept right away is the re-establishment of the Jamaica Institute for Political Education," Holness told delegates.

"We had that in the 80s, where we spent the time to educate our delegates and told them what our philosophy and thinking was, and educated them on public affairs so that they could be good agents in public discourse."

He said further details would be announced in January.

The institute, particularly active under former JLP leader and Prime Minister Edward Seaga, previously served as a political education and research arm of the party, producing publications examining public policy, political philosophy and national development.

It remained active during the 1990s but subsequently faded from the political landscape.

Holness said its revival comes as traditional media institutions face growing competition from citizen journalists and other non-traditional information sources.

"The citizen journalist is sometimes even more influential than institutional journalists, and we must engage them and tell them our side of the story because that is the only way that there will be truth and balance and elevated reasoning in the society," he said.

- Albert Ferguson

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