Man drowns while trying to rescue mother at St Ann waterfall

A man on Saturday drowned at a waterfall in St Ann after reportedly getting into difficulty while attempting to rescue his mother, who had reportedly fallen near the water.

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says a team from the Coast Guard was deployed to the location to render assistance.

According to the JDF, the 20-year-old man entered the water in an attempt to assist his mother but failed to resurface.

It is reported that local divers immediately launched a search for him but were unsuccessful.

The JDF says a four-member Coast Guard dive team was deployed to the location and undertook diving operations.

The missing man was located, and his body was handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force for further processing.

The JDF has extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

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