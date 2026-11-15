Policeman killed in Melrose Bypass crash

A policeman died on Saturday night from injuries he sustained in a crash in Manchester.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Constable Ian Blagrove of Royal Flat in Mandeville.

The police say the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. along the Melrose Bypass.

According to a police report, the driver of a motor truck reportedly heard loud banging from the rear of his vehicle.

The police say the driver subsequently exited the truck to conduct checks and, upon doing so, observed a Honda Step Wagon a few metres behind the truck. He then realised that it had collided with the rear of his vehicle.

The police say the Honda Step Wagon collided head-on with the rear of the motor truck, resulting in extensive damage to the front section of the vehicle.

The motor truck sustained minor damage to its rear section, along with a blown-out tyre.

The rear of the truck was observed to have proper lighting, the police reported.

Following the collision, Blagrove was found unresponsive at the scene.

Firefighters who responded to the incident cut the policeman from the badly damaged vehicle.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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