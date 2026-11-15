Sean Major-Campbell | Trump for heaven

While being interviewed on the CBS programme, 60 Minutes, Donald Trump affirmed his wish to go to heaven and not to hell. Thoughts of mortality in the later stage of the lifespan often evoke such reflections. What are your thoughts on heaven and hell?

The word ‘hell’ resonates with a dump site by the name of Gehenna. This was a detestable place also known as the Valley of Hinnom. It was the site of pagan rituals inclusive of sacrifices to the deity Molech. The fire rituals included child sacrifices. The disgusting and appalling practices led to the prophet Jeremiah cursing the Valley of Hinnom. It became a fitting image as a place for the unjust. Just imagine the Riverton City Dump being considered an image for a place of punishment.

Gei-Hinnom was a suitable image depicting judgement and punishment in the afterlife. The Greek ‘Gehenna’ became a New Testament designation for hell. This is not to be confused with Sheol/Hades, which was used in Greek mythology to represent a temporary realm for the dead. Hell is used in reference to the Lake of Fire.

The translation of the Hebrew Bible into Greek saw the use of the word Hades being substituted for Sheol. Sheol is the Hebrew word for the grave. This was also representative of the underworld, a neutral shadowy place. The Biblical translators used Hades to depict this waiting place of the dead prior to resurrection. This separated it from Gehenna, which was considered a place of final judgement.

Apocalyptic literature

Gehenna or the Valley of Hinnom is interestingly today a place of recreation and lush greenery. Just imagine Riverton Dump site being transformed into a place for families to rest, relax and refresh! Biblical reference to Gehenna was clearly more metaphorical than literal.

In the Revelation of John 20:13-15, the image of hell is used as follows: “ The sea gave up the dead that were in it, and death and Hades gave up the dead that were in them, and each person was judged according to what they had done. Then death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. The lake of fire is the second death. Anyone whose name was not found written in the book of life was thrown into the lake of fire.”

Apocalyptic literature in whose genre fits the Book of Revelation, is filled with metaphors, similes, and symbolism. The use of allegory and symbolism is a sign to the discerning reader to beware of literal interpretations. The same Jesus who is depicted as a roaring lion is also depicted as a slain lamb. The text is more literary theology than it is literal theology.

Heaven and hell are best understood as states of being rather than geographical locations. Those who are at unity with Christ and indeed the way of Christ, are members of the kingdom of God. They may be described as “in the book of life”.

A popular song celebrates being in the book of life by requesting being signed up on the roll. It is of theological significance that it also affirms a changed life: Sign Me Up

For The Christian Jubilee

Write My Name on The Roll

For I’ve Been Changed

Since The Lord Has Lifted Me

I Want to Be Ready When Jesus Comes.

When Jesus Comes, Oh the Trumpet Will Sound Loud.

When My Savior Comes, All the Saints in Christ Shall Rise.

Oh, I’m Glad I’ve Been Changed Since He Lifted Me,

I Want to Be Ready When Jesus Comes.

state of being

To speak of being in heaven is another way of affirming unity with God. To be in hell is however to be away from God. One of my favourite hymns, Immortal love forever full, has a verse that says: Alone, O Love ineffable,

thy saving name is given;

to turn aside from thee is hell,

to walk with thee is heaven.

It may be argued then that one’s place with or without God determines one’s state of being. What is your way of being in relation to goodness and righteousness and peace and love? The question is not: “How religious are you?”

It is not our place to determine who realises heaven nor hell. However, we may look at the fruits that we bear. We may look at the fruits that others bear. The prophet Isaiah spoke in code with regards to the king of Babylon: 14:15-17, “ Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit. They that see thee shall narrowly look upon thee, and consider thee, saying, Is this the man that made the earth to tremble, that did shake kingdoms; That made the world as a wilderness, and destroyed the cities thereof; that opened not the house of his prisoners?”

Isaiah in verses 3-4 is also clear that God was not impressed with the golden city: “ And it shall come to pass in the day that the Lord shall give thee rest from thy sorrow, and from thy fear, and from the hard bondage wherein thou wast made to serve, That thou shalt take up this proverb against the king of Babylon, and say, How hath the oppressor ceased! the golden city ceased!”

timely reminder

In my view, God is not waiting to see some punished with an eternal burning. Hell is therefore not a physical place of eternal torture. Neither is heaven a literal place with literal golden streets. There may be more value in comprehending that, since gold is incorruptible, it is a powerful symbol and reminder of permanence of the just in God. Gold neither rusts nor decays. Those in union with God are so forever.

A timely reminder for all of us is to seek first the kingdom of God. We may then know that we are in paradise. In Luke 23:43, Jesus responding to the repentant criminal, said, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.”

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights and dignity. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@gmail.com