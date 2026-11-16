11-year-old Othneil Salmon is Sav youth mayor

WESTERN BUREAU:

Eleven-year-old Othneil Salmon, the 2026-2027 youth mayor for the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC), is urging other youngsters across the parish to believe in themselves and pursue opportunities to develop their leadership skills.

Salmon, a student at the Negril Primary School, who represented the Negril Division in the Junior Male Youth Councillor Competition, told The Gleaner that his success was the result of intense preparation.

“I feel very great. I feel very good,” he said excitedly, visibly pleased with his achievement.

“My throat was hurting but, with more practice and just having my teachers and family around, help me,” he added, noting that the journey required considerable practice and determination, even when he became physically tired.

Salmon, who was also named youth male councillor, also acknowledged the support he got from his principal, Sheron Suckra, who encouraged him to participate, giving him an opportunity to step outside his routine and take on a leadership role.

The Grade Four student said he plans to use his platform as the Savanna-la-Mar youth mayor to draw attention to issues affecting young people, especially bullying.

According to him, based on personal experiences, he is aware of older students picking on younger ones, having seen students in grades four, five and six bullying others in lower grades.

He also recounted the experience of a male student who he recalled being repeatedly assaulted by other students.

“My friends, they protected a boy who has been repeatedly hit. Every time these people see him, they hit him,” he said. “My friends eventually joined together to protect the student and were acknowledged for their actions.”

Salmon also identified overeating as another issue he would like to address, admitting that it was something he personally struggled with.

He told The Gleaner that he is determined to give of his best in the role and he is also encouraging other young people interested in similar opportunities to have faith in themselves and their abilities.

“Just believe in God and believe that you can do it. That’s all you need to push through and win it,” he said.

Grade Four teacher Margorian James, who was selected to prepare Salmon for the competition, said he demonstrated considerable commitment, despite the short preparation period.

“It was given at a very short notice, but we nonetheless went ahead,” James said, noting that Salmon’s mother helped him practise on the weekends, while she worked with him at school. “When he was given the script to go home and read through, he practised and he spent time, and he stood up to the task, and he did well.”

James also expressed confidence in Salmon’s potential for future success.

“I see where he can reach the highest level in his educational journey. He can be the head boy of any high school that he’ll go to in the future,” she said. “I have no doubt in him, because he is brilliant and he’s diligent.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com