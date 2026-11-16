Driver’s body recovered from Rio Cobre

The body of 63-year-old Rhona Richie-Barrett, who was swept away in her motor vehicle by floodwaters while attempting to cross the Russell Pen Gully in Linstead, St Catherine, on Friday, was discovered along the banks of the Rio Cobre on Sunday.

The discovery was made about 9:50 a.m. in the vicinity of Waterloo in Spanish Town.

The police said the body was in a state of decomposition.

Several residents, including Richie-Barrett’s husband, Theodore Barrett, converged at the scene after news of the discovery spread. Barrett subsequently identified the remains as those of his wife.

He struggled to contain his grief as he looked at the remains of his wife.

Richie-Barrett was driving a Toyota Fielder motor car when she encountered floodwaters at the Russell Pen Gully. As she attempted to cross the gully, the raging waters swept the vehicle downstream.

A search-and-recovery operation involving the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the police and residents of the Russell Pen community was launched on Saturday. The team was unsuccessful in locating the missing woman after an extensive search of several miles of muddy terrain and the section of the gully leading to where it empties into the Rio Cobre.

Speaking with The Gleaner on Sunday, Barrett said that while the discovery had provided some measure of closure, knowing that he would be able to give his wife a proper burial, the devastation of losing her was unbearable.

“I just can’t come to grips with this. She came to Jamaica and made this place her home and this is where she lost her life,” the grief-stricken widower said.

Richie-Barrett was originally from England but accompanied her husband to Jamaica, where they settled four and a half years ago in Russell Pen.

“[The road ahead] will be difficult, when I go to bed and she is not beside me, when I don’t hear her voice any more. I really don’t know how I am going deal with the loss of my wife,” he said.

He also disclosed that her relatives in England were taking the tragedy particularly hard.

“Before she left the house on Friday, she was on.the phone with her daughter back in London, and later that day when I told her that her mom was missing, she was in shock,” he revealed.

Barrett maintained that his wife might have survived the ordeal had the road been in better condition, arguing that she could have been able to navigate the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the grief has also been felt throughout Russell Pen, where residents are rallying around Barrett.

“We are very saddened by this. The community is mourning also because we lost a very nice member of our community,” said community activist Moya Blake.

The police are investigating Richie-Barrett’s death as a case of suspected drowning.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com