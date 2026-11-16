Hilton, Jobson lead MBCC’s 2026 academic honours

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay Community College (MBCC) in St James last Wednesday named 112 students to the 2026 Principal’s Honour Roll while distributing 35 scholarships and bursaries.

Sixty-eight full-time students and 31 part-time students from the main Montego Bay campus and five full-time students and eight part-time students from the Westmoreland campus were among the honorees. The part-time students all fall under the school’s Workforce and Continuing Studies Division.

Domar Hilton, an information technology student from the Westmoreland campus, claimed the Top Male Honour Roll position with a 3.70 grade-point average (GPA). He hailed it as a significant achievement for him and the Westmoreland campus.

“This moment shows that excellence is not defined by which campus you attend. With discipline and the right support, you can reach the top,” said Hilton. “I am grateful to my lecturers, my family, and my classmates, who pushed me every step of the way. This award motivates me to keep raising the bar in information technology.”

Kristen Jobson, a pre-university science student from the Montego Bay campus, was named the Top Female Honour Roll Student with a 3.84 GPA.

Likewise, she was thankful that her academic pursuit resulted in her receiving such an honour.

“I am truly humbled to be named Top Female Honour Roll Student. The Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) sciences demand a lot, and this achievement belongs as much to my lecturers, my family, and my friends as it does to me,” said Jobson. “To every student hoping to be on this stage next year, I say stay consistent and believe in yourself. MBCC really is one community, and I am proud to be part of it.”

The Honour Roll ceremony, held under the theme ‘One Goal, One Community, Rebuilding Stronger’, was a crucial as a marker of the institution’s rebuilding following Hurricane Melissa a year ago.

Two months ago, the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation committed US$8,000 to the MBCC in support of students whose studies and living situations were affected by the October 2025 Category 5 hurricane.

Principal Dr Darien Henry said that the Honour Roll programme’s theme emphasised the school’s capacity to bounce back from adversity.

“Our students have shown remarkable resilience, achieving excellence despite the disruptions and upheavals caused by last year’s Hurricane Melissa and the personal and financial challenges many have faced. As we restore the college’s facilities, we are also strengthening the support that helps our students succeed,” said Henry.

“We are strengthening academic quality, improving institutional planning and reviewing the services that directly influence student success,” he added.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com