Holness: Jamaica must move beyond gated security

WESTERN BUREAU:

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says Jamaica cannot continue relying on gated communities to guarantee the safety of residents and tourists, noting that the country must reclaim its public spaces and drive down murder rates to compete with the world’s leading tourism destinations.

Holness said that while St James had recorded significant reductions in murders over the past decade, greater progress was necessary to strengthen investor confidence and unlock Montego Bay’s potential as an international lifestyle destination.

“We cannot continue to believe that we can only provide security within gated areas. We must reclaim the public space,” Holness said.

He was speaking at Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the US$125-million Richmond Hill Club development. The 17-acre luxury residential and hospitality project being undertaken by JARRAN Development in Montego Bay. The development, which will feature 377 residential and resort condominium units, restaurants, wellness facilities and recreational spaces, is expected to generate more than 1,500 employment opportunities during construction and operation.

Holness said investments of this magnitude demonstrated growing confidence in the country’s economic stability and improving security environment.

Drawing comparisons between St James and small Caribbean countries, the prime minister said the parish’s population was at roughly 118,000 to 119,000 people.

“So, if Saint James were a country, you would compare it to maybe Saint Lucia, Curaçao, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, [or] Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

He cited 269 murders recorded in St James in 2016 and referenced a murder rate of 144 per 100,000 population.

“I put this in the mix for your consideration to say we have come a long way, and where we are now has really reinforced confidence in the investor class,” Holness said.

However, he noted that St James must aim for considerably lower levels of violence.

“We need to get this murder rate down to under five [per 100,000], so that we will be comparable to the countries that we are really competing with Curaçao, Aruba, Turks and Caicos,” he said.

Holness argued that tourism was fundamentally about selling a lifestyle built around Jamaica’s climate, culture, people and natural attractions, but public safety remained a major obstacle.

He said the Government’s success in tackling gangs must now be complemented by efforts to address social violence.

“We have reached a new phase in the security and safety thrust, and that is we have to deal now with the general problem of social violence,” he said.

The prime minister argued that tourists should feel comfortable leaving gated developments to explore Montego Bay’s Hip Strip, restaurants, entertainment establishments and craft markets.

He disclosed that the Government was advancing plans to establish two tourism development corridors along the Hip Strip and Elegant Corridor, incorporating streetscape improvements, fiscal incentives and new management arrangements.

Holness said creating safer, more accessible public spaces would allow street vendors, craft traders and small businesses to share more fully in the prosperity generated by tourism investment.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com