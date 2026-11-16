Holness says order, rules key amid tensions in Gordon House

WESTERN BUREAU:

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has declared that bullying and disorder will not be tolerated in Jamaica’s Parliament, amid mounting tensions between Government and Opposition legislators over the conduct of House proceedings.

Addressing approximately 4,000 Labourites at the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) 83rd Annual Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James on Sunday, Holness insisted that maintaining order was fundamental to the governing party’s principles.

“We will not allow bullyism and disorder to prevail in our Parliament or in our nation, for that matter,” he declared.

“We do not want confrontation. We are the peace-loving party, but we are also the party of order and rules.”

The prime minister’s declaration came as he paid tribute to his wife, House Speaker Juliet Holness, who has been at the centre of an increasingly bitter dispute with Opposition parliamentarians over her handling of proceedings at Gordon House.

Describing her as the epitome of an independent, strong, beautiful, smart and caring Jamaican woman, Holness recalled their humble beginnings and the challenges they encountered growing up in Spanish Town.

“We grew up in very humble circumstances. We had no special privileges or entitlement. We grew up in the rough and tumble of Spanish Town,” he told cheering Labourites.

“And we had to face many bullies and people with bad minds who think badly. And we learn that for order to prevail, we must stand up to bullies and people with bad mind.”

Heated exchange

His remarks follow the November 3 sitting of the House of Representatives, which descended into disorder after the Government moved to close debate on an Opposition motion seeking to censure the administration over Jamaica’s abstention from a United Nations resolution calling for an end to the United States embargo against Cuba.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding accused the Government of using its parliamentary majority to silence the Opposition, arguing that Speaker Holness had permitted the debate to end before they were given an opportunity to contribute.

“We will not be bullied,” Golding declared in his subsequent explanation of the confrontation.

The dispute intensified after the sitting was adjourned, when opposition member of parliament (MP) Mikael Phillips and government MP Desmond McKenzie became embroiled in a heated exchange.

Phillips later apologised for using an expletive but accused McKenzie of making an offensive reference to his deceased mother, an allegation McKenzie denied.

The Speaker also alleged that opposition MP Angela Brown Burke pushed her while she was leaving the chamber and called her a coward. Brown Burke acknowledged making the remark but denied pushing the Speaker.

Brown Burke’s attorneys have since written to three government legislators seeking apologies for their comments on the matter and compensation.

The incidents prompted the JLP to demand sanctions against the opposition parliamentarians, while the People’s National Party maintained that the controversy stemmed from the Government’s handling of parliamentary procedures.

The dispute has since widened, with the Opposition again questioning the Speaker’s impartiality following remarks she made at a JLP meeting in West Kingston last Thursday.

On Saturday, parliamentary presiding officers from 11 Commonwealth Caribbean territories expressed grave concern over the November 3 disturbances, warning that intimidation, obstruction and defiance of parliamentary authority threatened public confidence in democratic institutions.

The regional officials, however, stopped short of assigning individual blame, urging that questions of accountability be addressed fairly through established parliamentary procedures.

At Sunday’s conference, JLP Chairman Robert Montague also defended the Speaker, insisting that MPs must respect the authority of the office even when they disagree with the rulings.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com