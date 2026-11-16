JAMAICA FIRST - No blind loyalty to foreign powers, Holness tells Labourites

Pushing a Jamaica-first narrative, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says the country will choose its own path, rejecting foreign blocs, conflicts and dogma amid sustained debate over its foreign policy towards Cuba.

“We support a strong multilateral system that protects the voice of small states, but under my leadership, Jamaica will never be co-opted in any single ideological agenda or grouping, or be drawn into unnecessary conflicts or mindless support of outdated rhetoric,” said Holness, who was addressing Labourites at the JLP’s 83rd Annual National Conference in Montego Bay on Sunday.

Jamaica was among three CARICOM countries that abstained from voting on a United Nations (UN) resolution which called for an end to the United States’ economic embargo on Cuba. The blockade has crippled the Spanish-speaking country’s domestic operations and has deepened its humanitarian crisis.

Trinidad and Tobago voted against the resolution.

Sovereignty, security

He said Jamaica’s foreign policy today continues to be guided by these principles, combining principled diplomacy with a pragmatic pursuit of the country’s national development interests.

Holness said the Government places sovereignty, security, economic independence, and the well-being of Jamaicans at the centre of all its decisions and actions.

He chided the opposition People’s National Party, which has maintained loyalty to the Miguel Díaz-Canel-led government in Cuba, questioning the party’s commitment to Jamaica’s interest, even as the US State Department praised his administration for its decision to abstain from voting on the October 28 UN resolution.

The prime minister said that for Jamaicans, foreign policy must have practical meaning.

He said the country’s strategy for how it interacts with other countries must help Jamaican producers reach overseas markets, attract investments that create decent jobs, and secure partnerships that build out infrastructure.

Further, the JLP leader said Jamaica’s foreign policy must give the Government the ability to stop illegal guns, combat organised crime and protect the country’s borders; create access to new technology; strengthen the education system; and build resilience.

He said it must also protect Jamaicans abroad and create opportunities for the diaspora to invest their knowledge, experience and resources back into the country. Holness said these are the results for which a government’s foreign policy must be accountable.

“So when I say that we will remain focused, I mean that the needs of Jamaican people will govern our choices. We will always speak with conviction, negotiate with care, and cooperate with purpose.

“We will make our contribution to a more peaceful and just world, while fulfilling our duty to build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Jamaica,” the prime minister said.

At the same time, Holness said Jamaica stands in solidarity with Cubans, noting that he wants them to enjoy the same political and economic freedoms Jamaicans have.

He said Jamaica will continue to cooperate with the Cuban government, and welcomes their skilled professionals to the health and education sectors.

He said constructive dialogue between the US and Cuba and greater reforms in Cuba are the only practical path to resolve the long-standing economic isolation of the neighbouring island and avoid conflict in the region.

“That is the foreign policy this Government has pursued and will continue to pursue. We are not afraid to speak what we mean and explain how we vote. It is an unfortunate assumption that there is only one foreign policy course for Jamaica.

“We must respond to the current situation and make the decisions that are in our best interest while maintaining our principle, being practical, being independent, and firmly directed towards the advancement of the Jamaican people, our brothers and sisters in the region … ,” Holness said.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com