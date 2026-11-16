Local solar skills powered up with free training

In a response to the energy vulnerabilities exposed by severe weather such as hurricanes, TW Solar has launched an initiative offering free technical training to solar installers across the island.

The programme brings engineering experts from Deye – a Chinese manufacturer of hybrid inverters and lithium storage systems – to equip locals with advanced, hands-on expertise.

This strategic training push arrives as Jamaica aims for a 50 per cent renewable electricity mix by 2030.

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, calls have been made for greater disaster mitigation through decentralised energy networks.

The call for alternatives is echoing strongly across Portland, where local enterprise owners, weary of disruptive power cuts, are embracing the transition to clean energy.

Anthony Nelson, a business owner from St Margaret’s Bay, said commercial operators can no longer afford to hesitate.

“If Hurricane Melissa taught us anything, it is that we have to plan for natural disasters by finding alternate power sources,” he said.

“In St Margaret’s Bay, when the grid suffers outages, our daily operations face total disruption. We have been looking closely at converting to a hybrid solar system, and seeing TW Solar bring direct factory expertise from Deye to our installers gives us the consumer confidence to finally pull the trigger.”

Other entrepreneurs across the parish shared similar views.

Raymond Lewis, who is based in Hector’s River, emphasised how renewable infrastructure secures basic business continuity.

“Out here in Hector’s River, staying operational during prolonged grid blackouts is a matter of survival for small businesses,” Lewis stated.

“We need to know that, when power cuts hit, our refrigeration, security, and lights stay active so we can keep serving the community. Switching to solar is the ultimate mitigation strategy. Knowing that our technicians are being trained directly by the manufacturer means the systems installed in our businesses will be built to lasting, resilient standards,” he said.

Delando Grant, an instructor at the HEART/NSTA Trust, praised the initiative for turning post-disaster lessons into actionable skills.

“Hurricane Melissa taught us that we cannot rely solely on a centralised grid when a crisis hits,” Grant stated.

He hailed the free training series as a good initiative.

“By giving our instructors and trainees direct access to Deye’s factory engineers, we ensure technicians can build sophisticated, high-capacity hybrid systems capable of standing up to weather realities,” Grant said.

Claude Hazell, representing the Trench Town Polytechnic College, underscored the socio-economic importance of equitable access to this technology.

“True disaster mitigation starts at the community level,” Hazell remarked. “For institutions like Trench Town Polytechnic, this first series of manufacturer-certified training sessions means local technicians are learning directly from the creators of the hardware. This initiative empowers our communities to manage their own energy security and directly drive Jamaica toward its 2030 sustainable energy goals.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com