ODPEM, JCF under scrutiny in Melissa relief audit

An Auditor General’s Department report examining whether the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) transparently managed resources received under the Hurricane Melissa relief initiative is expected to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow.

The report covers the management of in-kind goods and assets donated by local and international donors.

The department sent a copy of the report to Gordon House on November 3, when Parliament had a sitting. However, it was not tabled on that day. Last Tuesday, there was no sitting of the House of Representatives.

The audit also assessed whether the internal controls at ODPEM and the JCF were adequate to prevent and detect fraud, waste and abuse of public resources.

It also covers the funds used to clear those donations through the ports as well as the allocation of donated Starlink devices held and distributed by the JCF and accountability for their use.

The Government faced criticism earlier this year after an auditor general’s report revealed that, of the $1.44 billion in cash donations received through the Support Jamaica initiative, only $26 million, or 1.8 per cent, had been spent on behalf of storm victims as at February 23, 2026.

The auditor general said the situation had not changed when the report was tabled in April.

At a recent press conference, Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness reported that the Government had spent approximately $84 billion in the Hurricane Melissa response since the Category 5 system struck Jamaica on October 28, 2025.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com