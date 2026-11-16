One empty seat for ‘Debo’ as JLP mourns MoBay deputy mayor

WESTERN BUREAU:

Among the thousands of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters who packed the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Sunday, one seat remained conspicuously empty.

It was the seat that would have been occupied by Montego Bay Deputy Mayor Dwight ‘Debo’ Crawford, whose sudden death on the eve of the party’s 83rd Annual Conference cast a shadow over the gathering.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness paused during his address to acknowledge the absence of the 48-year-old councillor for the Spring Garden Division in St James.

“[He was] a good man, a family man, a hard worker, a people person, and my heart goes out to his wife and his family,” Holness said.

On behalf of the JLP, Holness thanked Crawford’s family for allowing him to dedicate so much of his life to public service.

The prime minister recalled seeing Crawford on Friday, just a day before his death.

Attorney-at-law Tameka Bryce wore a shirt Crawford had given her for a previous party conference, along with a commemorative pin, noting that she wanted to carry a part of him into Sunday’s gathering.

Bryce had been with Crawford on Friday at the reopening of Cornwall Regional Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

“No one would have thought that he wouldn’t be here with us today,” she said, struggling to reconcile their recent encounter with his sudden death.

Extraordinarily selfless

She recalled Crawford’s tireless efforts to organise delegates and ensure that the Spring Garden Division was represented at party activities.

“What has happened to Debo is the true definition of ‘here today, gone tomorrow’, because we were literally together, and we woke up and he was not here.”

Describing him as extraordinarily selfless, Bryce added: “He exemplifies the maxim: ‘All that is not given is lost’ because he gives so much of himself.”

For Paul Campbell, a former JLP caretaker and Crawford’s long-time friend, the news was so unbelievable that he initially dismissed it.

“When I first heard the news, I thought it was a prank,” Campbell recalled. “Then a friend of mine said, ‘No, no, no, Paul. It’s real.’”

The two shared more than politics. They were tennis partners who regularly met in the evenings, and Campbell considered Crawford a brother.

“One of the humblest, kindest human beings you could ever think of,” he said.

Campbell recalled Crawford’s determination to help communities recover in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, when the two went into the streets less than 24 hours after the storm to clear blocked roads.

Crawford, he said, brought equipment and personally participated in the operations, even climbing into a mechanical lift to assist.

“Debo and I were actually first out in the streets clearing the roads,” Campbell recalled.

For him, that willingness to get personally involved, regardless of the difficulty, defined the man he had come to know and love.

“None of his friends are the same. I can tell you that,” he said.

The sense of loss extended beyond St James.

“He’s like a father to me, a counsellor, a motivator. He’s everything,” said Marsha, a JLP supporter from Hanover Western who had known Crawford for more than 20 years.

Asked how she felt attending the conference without him, her response captured the emotions of many.

“I am here and I’m not here,” she said, explaining that Crawford would ordinarily have been moving around the venue, ensuring that delegates and supporters were organised.

“The Jamaica Labour Party has lost a stalwart,” she said.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com