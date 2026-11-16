Wang calls for skills transfer as Chinese auto brands gain ground in Jamaica

China’s Ambassador to Jamaica Wang Jinfeng has called on Chinese automotive companies investing in the island to recruit and train more local engineers to keep pace with the rising popularity of Chinese vehicles.

Speaking at a media briefing at his St Andrew residence last Thursday, Wang also positioned China as a “world supermarket”, pointing to major trade expos as avenues for Jamaican businesses to expand exports and address trade imbalances.

“Before I came to Jamaica, I read in the local newspaper that the Chinese vehicle maintenance factory has been well welcomed. It has encouraged more and more Chinese companies to invest in car maintenance and repair. China Wheels has opened a new branch in Kingston, and I think they are doing very good business. I am encouraging them to provide not only good service and good prices, but also to recruit more local engineers and provide training to them,” the ambassador said.

Chinese motor vehicle manufacturers have seen a marked increase in local uptake across the passenger, electric, and commercial segments, with brands including BYD, GWM, MG, Omoda, Jaecoo, BAIC, Jetour, Changan, and Deepal, among others, rapidly gaining traction on Jamaican roads.

The Government’s reduction of import duties on battery-electric vehicles (EVs) aged three years old or less – from 30 per cent to 10 per cent – created a direct opening for Chinese manufacturers that produce right-hand-drive EVs and plug-in hybrids at significantly lower prices than their European or Japanese rivals.

Solar power ‘potential’

Jamaica imported US$133.16 million worth of motor vehicles and automotive equipment from China in 2025, according to data from the United Nations Comtrade database.

“I am very glad to see that Chinese-made vehicles, especially new energy vehicles, are becoming more and more popular in the Jamaican market. I can assure you that Chinese automobiles, especially new energy vehicles, are the most cost-effective, with very good prices and quality. I think this will bring more benefits to Jamaican customers and inject new energy into Jamaica’s new energy plan,” Wang said.

He noted that solar power “has great potential” in Jamaica, adding that the embassy has made proposals to both the Chinese and Jamaican governments on the matter.

He said that Chinese companies have the most sophisticated technology in this area and extensive experience in solar energy construction and maintenance.

Wang said Chinese companies will play an important role and serve as reliable partners in renewable energy construction in Jamaica.

“Our embassy will cooperate with the Jamaican Government to ensure that Chinese new energy vehicles and solar power equipment are reliable, offer good quality and good prices, and are delivered on time,” he said.

“In the past, people believed that China was only a ‘world factory’. Now, I think China is also a ‘world supermarket’,” Wang said.

Pointing to China’s push to open its domestic market to foreign goods, Wang highlighted the recent staging of the ninth China International Import Expo alongside the 140th China Import and Export Fair, widely known as the Canton Fair.

“These two expos, held back-to-back, show that China, as both the world’s factory and the world’s largest market, plays an important role in addressing trade imbalances.

“Since reform and opening up, China has achieved two miracles. One is social stability. Jamaicans visiting China can feel that it is the safest country in the world, where you can walk on the street even at midnight. China’s second miracle is rapid economic and social development,” he said.

The ambassador asserted that China has eradicated poverty throughout the country and achieved the goal of a moderately prosperous society for 1.4 billion people.

He said China’s economic development has not only benefited the Chinese people, but had also injected stability into the world economy, contributing more than 30 per cent of global economic growth over the past decade.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com