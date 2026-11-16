54-bed Falmouth Infirmary to be officially opened Thursday

The 54-bed infirmary in Falmouth, Trelawny, is to be officially opened by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness this Thursday.

Mayor of Falmouth Collen Gager says the opening will be a proud moment for the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC).

“This opening marks the third facility which caters to the needs of our less fortunate in our parish. It is the first of its kind in Jamaica,” Gager said.

He was referring to the Drop-In Centre, where homeless people can access two hot meals daily, and the Homeless Centre, which provides overnight accommodation.

The new infirmary, located on Cornwall Street, comprises six retrofitted containers designed to accommodate 54 residents.

Its construction became necessary after Hurricane Melissa destroyed the former facility on Rodney Street last year October.

Councillor Garth Wilkinson, in whose division the infirmary is located, welcomed the completion of the facility.

“I am happy that the work is completed. It will be a great relief from the cramped space they occupy at the Elliston Wakeland Centre,” he said.

- Leon Jackson

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