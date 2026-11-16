Bog Walk Gorge impassable due to landslide

The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is currently impassable due to a landslide, the police are advising.

In an advisory issued this morning, the public is being urged to use alternative routes until further notice.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution and make the necessary adjustments to their travel plans.

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