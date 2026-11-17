Professor Carol Archer is one of six women worldwide shortlisted for the Women in Planning Award, organised by the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP). The winner will be announced at the ISOCARP Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 23, 2026.

Founded in 1965, ISOCARP is an independent, member-led global non-profit organisation that promotes urban and regional planning through research, education, professional development and international collaboration. The organisation brings together planning professionals from around the world to advance more sustainable, resilient and inclusive communities.

Archer has more than three decades of experience in management, education, training and research across multidisciplinary and international settings. In 2019, she was appointed to the Special Advisory Group Enterprise (SAGE), the advisory body to the executive director of UN-Habitat. Since 2021, she has served on the International Advisory Board for the World Cities Report, produced by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

She is also a member of the international jury panels for both the Commonwealth Association of Planners and the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award).

Over the course of her career, Archer has served as an expert and lead urban planning consultant on projects funded by the Government of Jamaica, the European Union, the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, UN-Habitat and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), among others.

Her contributions to academia and public service have earned several distinctions. In 2021-22, she received the University of Technology, Jamaica’s Distinguished President’s Award for Research. Earlier, in 2017, she was awarded the institution’s Distinguished President’s Award for Service.