The multimillion-dollar fraud trial involving former Education Minister Ruel Reid and former Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President Professor Fritz Pinnock was adjourned on Monday due to the unavailability of Pinnock’s attorney.

The court was informed, through correspondence from attorney Hugh Wildman, that he was currently before the Home Circuit Court, making a no-case submission in a murder trial involving six policemen charged in the fatal shooting of three men along Acadia Drive in St Andrew in 2013.

Wildman was expected to appear on Monday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to cross-examine a former Universal Service Fund (USF) legal officer. He is the final defence attorney to question the witness.

The court was told, however, that Wildman would be available on Wednesday as he was expected to conclude his submissions in the murder trial on Tuesday.

Pinnock and Brown’s Town Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence are on trial along with Reid, his wife Sharen and their daughter Sharelle. The five are charged with fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to siphon more than $25 million in public funds from CMU through fictitious employment arrangements, contracts and invoices between 2016 and 2019. They have pleaded not guilty.

The former USF legal officer previously testified that neither of the agency’s contracts with CMU nor its agreement with a private training institution made provision for meals for participants in an unattached-youth training programme.

Instead, she said participants received a monthly stipend of $10,600 from the USF, paid fortnightly, to assist with transportation and the purchase of meals.

She further testified that there was nothing in the agreement requiring CMU to engage another party to provide meals.

The attorney told the court that CMU had been contracted to provide three months of training in data collection and information and communications technology, and that she had drafted the contract.

She explained that the Training and Apprenticeship Programme (TAP) was launched in 2017 by the USF in partnership with the then Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology. The programme targeted 1,000 unattached young people between the ages of 18 and 35 who were not engaged in employment, education or training.

The witness also testified that she was unaware of Brown Lawrence being engaged by the USF to provide meals for TAP participants or persons undergoing training elsewhere.

Before the legal officer’s testimony, a former CMU executive gave evidence about the Career Advancement Programme-Youth Empowerment Services, an initiative targeting at-risk youth.

He testified that Pinnock authorised monthly payments of $425,000 to one woman for 12 months, from March 2018 to February 2019, and seven monthly payments of $470,000 to another woman, from August 2018 to February 2019.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com