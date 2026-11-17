The ECPF Value Fund has reported a 50 per cent increase in funds from operations (FFO) attributable to shareholders, reaching Bd$5.95 million for the financial year ended September 30, 2026, driven by improved occupancy and higher rental income.

Net operating income (NOI) increased 17 per cent to Bd$12.66 million, while net asset value (NAV) per share rose nine per cent to Bd$1.11. Total assets also expanded by 13 per cent to Bd$216.8 million.

However, comprehensive income declined 13 per cent to Bd$12.80 million, compared with Bd$14.66 million in the previous financial year. The fund attributed the reduction to lower fair value gains, noting that all other key performance indicators improved year over year.

The board has approved a dividend payment of Bd$677,587.96, equivalent to 0.50 cents per share, payable on December 16 to shareholders on record as at November 27. The distribution continues the fund's record of quarterly dividend payments.

The fund is also banking on three major property investments across the Caribbean to drive further growth in earnings.

Its largest transaction during the year was the acquisition of the remaining 76 per cent interest in Sunset Crest Mall in Barbados for Bd$13.9 million, giving the fund full ownership of the income-generating property on the island's west coast.

The mall is located close to some of Barbados' most popular tourist destinations, and the acquisition allows the fund to capture 100 per cent of the property's income.

In Trinidad and Tobago, a 50-50 joint venture has added 313,507 square feet of warehouse space to the portfolio. The facility is expected to begin generating income in December 2026, contributing to NOI in the 2027 financial year.

Meanwhile, at Angels Industrial Estate in St Catherine, Jamaica, the fund is expanding its warehouse capacity by approximately 60,000 square feet. The property is situated within one of the country's fastest-growing logistics corridors, with road access to Kingston, Portmore and the North Coast.

The additional space has already been secured by a long-term occupier and is expected to begin contributing to NOI in the 2028 financial year.

“Strong growth in NOI and FFO shows our portfolio is performing,” said Aisha Campbell, president of real estate and infrastructure at Eppley.

“Full ownership of Sunset Crest and our industrial expansion in Trinidad and Tobago and at Angels position the Fund for continued income growth in FY2027 and beyond.”

ECPF Value Fund Chairman Nicholas Scott said the board was pleased with the year's performance, adding that its focus remained on delivering consistent and sustainable returns to shareholders.

“The Board is pleased with a strong year. We remain focused on delivering consistent, sustainable returns and dividends to our shareholders,” he said.