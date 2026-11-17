With electrical technology their favourite subject in high school, Tadaisha Morris and Daniel McFarlane took different paths into higher education but arrived at similar career ambitions. For Morris, now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Technology (UTech), the spark came from an inspiring teacher at Denbigh High School. “My teacher, Peter McLaughlin, played an important role in my decision when I started electrical classes in fourth form,” the 19-year-old said.