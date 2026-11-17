Climate change and disaster risk expert Sheldon Grant is urging communities to adopt a structured approach to building climate resilience, stressing that the time has come to move beyond discussions about environmental threats and focus on action.

Speaking to members of the JN Circle, Grant, an adaptation officer at the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change, outlined a six-step framework that includes preparation, protection, organisation, planning, resource mobilisation, and implementation. He said the process can help communities identify pressing risks, agree on solutions, assign responsibilities, secure support, and complete projects effectively.

“Climate change, it doesn’t matter what the hazard is, it will affect all of us,” he said, emphasising the need for individuals and communities to understand their vulnerabilities and take steps to reduce potential impacts.

According to Grant, community involvement is essential in identifying and validating local hazards. He described this as a best practice in vulnerability and risk assessments, noting that residents’ first-hand knowledge can help determine who and what is most at risk and guide the development of projects designed to address those threats.

He said the framework empowers communities to develop solutions tailored to their circumstances. Using a flood-prone area as an example, Grant explained that residents could document locations where water accumulates and identify contributing factors such as blocked drains, development in natural waterways, or extensive paving. The findings, he said, could inform measures such as drain maintenance, the installation of mesh barriers to trap garbage, the use of permeable surfaces, and public education campaigns.

Accessing funding and technical support

Addressing concerns about financing climate-resilience projects, Grant pointed to funding opportunities available through international programmes, including the Climate Investment Funds, the Adaptation Fund, and the Small Grants Fund. However, he noted that communities seeking grants must be organised, demonstrate a clear understanding of the problem they intend to solve, present credible plans and budgets, and maintain sound financial records. Technical support is also available through the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change.

Grant said local action is becoming increasingly urgent as Jamaica experiences higher temperatures, less predictable weather patterns, and more intense weather-related events. These changes, he noted, are reducing agricultural production, increasing food prices and placing greater pressure on households. Intense rainfall is also overwhelming drainage systems and damaging homes and infrastructure. With many Jamaicans living within 10 kilometres of the coast, hazards such as erosion and flooding are having a growing impact on coastal communities.

Pointing to examples in St Elizabeth, he highlighted the effects of drought and water scarcity on farmers, coastal erosion in Alligator Pond and Treasure Beach, and flooding in Santa Cruz as evidence of the need for communities to assess and prepare for climate-related risks.

The presentation was the second in a three-part JN Circle series aimed at equipping members with practical knowledge to support development initiatives in their communities. The JN Circle is a global network of JN members and customers who serve as advocates and community change agents, with 17 chapters across Jamaica’s 14 parishes and active groups in Toronto and London.