Entrepreneurs, farmers and other self-employed Jamaicans are being encouraged to start planning for retirement early, as many remain outside formal pension arrangements and could face financial hardship in their later years.

Hugh Reid, managing director of JN Life Insurance Company Limited, highlighted that retirement planning is a critical financial safeguard that can help individuals maintain their quality of life, protect their financial independence and avoid economic challenges after they stop working.

“Pensions also provide a pool of long-term funds which can be used to invest in public infrastructure, rural and urban development and ultimately increase the wealth of the country. However, it remains one of the most under-served markets, especially among self-employed persons and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Reid noted that retirement savings remain a challenge in Jamaica, with only about 12 per cent of the labour force enrolled in a private sector pension plan or scheme, despite approximately 40 per cent of Jamaicans being self-employed. Many of these individuals are also not contributing to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

“Persons should contribute to a pension scheme to ensure retirement income and also as a way to supplement social security and personal savings,” he said, noting that greater pension participation not only benefits individuals but also reduces pressure on the State to support vulnerable elderly citizens.

For self-employed individuals such as farmers, vendors, tradesmen, taxi operators and small business owners, retirement preparedness can be even more important because they often do not have access to employer-sponsored pension plans. Reid explained that many face the risk of financial insecurity if they become unable to work because of age, illness or injury.

He warned that relying solely on the NIS may not provide a sufficient income during retirement.

“NIS benefits are currently $18,480 monthly (full rate) which, based on the cost of living, is not enough to cover basic expenses,” he said.

Reid stressed that retirement planning should begin when individuals start earning an income, rather than being postponed until later in life.

“By starting to save early, you’ll give yourself a better chance of reaching your financial goals,” he said, noting that retirement savings can help individuals maintain their independence and meet future expenses such as healthcare, travel and family support.

Retirement Options for the Self-Employed

Reid explained that self-employed persons and individuals who are not members of an employer-sponsored pension plan can still build retirement savings through an approved retirement scheme, such as the JN Individual Retirement Scheme.

“To join an approved retirement scheme, individuals must first determine their eligibility, complete the provider’s application process and decide how much they wish to contribute,” he explained. “Unlike traditional workplace pension plans, approved retirement schemes do not require a fixed contribution amount. However, contributors are required to make at least one contribution annually and may contribute up to 20 per cent of their income while benefiting from the available tax advantages.”

Beyond providing retirement income, Reid noted that pension participation also contributes to national development. Pension funds are typically invested in assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate and other financial instruments, generating capital that can support government infrastructure projects, healthcare, education and broader economic growth. He said more needs to be done to encourage retirement savings, particularly among those operating in the informal economy.

“The number of Jamaicans who will be adequately prepared for retirement remains low, especially given our ageing population. More education is needed around pensions and retirement planning, particularly among self-employed persons,” he said.

He noted that financial experts often recommend several decades of preparation to accumulate sufficient retirement savings, adding that longer life expectancy means many Jamaicans could need income for 15 years or more after leaving the workforce.

“This is why the JN Individual Retirement Scheme was conceived in 2009, to assist persons who are self-employed and may not be enrolled in an approved pension scheme to prepare for retirement,” he said.

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Reid also renewed calls for Jamaica to explore micro-pension schemes, citing studies that suggest strong interest among workers in the informal sector.

“There has been research locally indicating that as much as 73 per cent of respondents would be willing to contribute to such a scheme. This is something that could be explored by the government, in partnership with the private sector, to ensure that more Jamaicans are prepared for retirement,” he said.

He further encouraged Jamaicans to complement investments such as real estate with accessible retirement savings.

“Nothing is wrong with owning property as part of your retirement strategy, but it is important that you also have a source of liquid cash when you retire. This can help in emergencies and prevent the need to borrow money or sell assets at a discount,” he said.

The insurance executive maintained that early retirement planning remains one of the most effective ways for entrepreneurs, farmers and self-employed workers to secure their financial future while reducing their dependence on others in later life.