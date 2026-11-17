Higher electricity, water and sewage charges were the biggest drivers of October’s increase in consumer prices, according to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3 per cent during the month, easing from September’s 1.5 per cent increase, while annual inflation measured 8.2 per cent, according to a release issued on Monday. A year earlier, in October 2025, annual inflation was 2.9 per cent. September’s annual inflation was 8.6 per cent.

The index for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 1.3 per cent in October. Electricity, gas and other fuels climbed 3.5 per cent, while water supply and related services rose 1.2 per cent.

“The point-to-point inflation rate (October 2025-October 2026) was 8.2 per cent. This was mainly influenced by the point-to-point inflation rates for the divisions ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ (10.9%), ‘Transport’ (15.0%) and ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ (4.9%),” STATIN said.

The CPI measures price changes for goods and services purchased by private households.

The latest figures show households are facing higher costs across transport, food and utilities. Transport recorded the fastest-rising increase of any major division in the consumer basket at 15.0 per cent year-over-year, while food prices were 10.9 per cent higher than a year earlier. Food carries the largest weight in the CPI basket at 35.8 per cent, followed by housing-related costs at 17.8 per cent and transport at 11.2 per cent.

The inflation trajectory over the past five months shows how the burden on consumers has evolved rather than disappeared. Transport costs surged in June following fare increases for route taxis and hackney carriages, and continued to rise in July amid higher fuel prices. By August and September, rising agricultural prices remained a significant source of inflation pressure, helping to push annual inflation to a peak of 8.6 per cent in September before easing to 8.2 per cent in October.

Previously reported STATIN data show that transport inflation rose from 7.3 per cent year-over-year in June to 13.6 per cent in July, before reaching 14.6 per cent in August and September and 15.0 per cent in October.

Over the same period, food inflation moved from 9.8 per cent in June to 9.4 percent in July, then climbed to 12.4 per cent in September before easing to 10.9 per cent in October.

The shifting composition of inflation may help explain why consumers continue to feel pressure on household budgets even as the main drivers change from month to month. Families who absorbed higher commuting costs during the summer were later confronted by rising food prices, while utility bills have emerged as the latest source of strain.

carolyn.guniss@rjrgleaner.com