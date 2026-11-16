Mottley calls for political head and greater financial independence for CARICOM

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley says CARICOM lacks consistency in its approach to regional integration and has failed to capitalise on opportunities to strengthen its international influence.

She noted that while the European Union has been granted representative status and a voice at the United Nations General Assembly, CARICOM has only observer status and must meet on the fringes of international forums.

Mottley called for the appointment of a political head for CARICOM, arguing that the six-month rotating chairmanship is not working in the community's best interest.

“Without a political head CARICOM will not go any further,” she said.

The prime minister argued that the region lacks the political will and decision-making needed to move the community forward.

She also proposed new revenue measures to finance CARICOM, including a 0.3 per cent tax on imports from the United States, a US$1 levy on cruise ship passengers and a US$2 tax on longer-staying passengers.

Mottley said the proposed measures could generate approximately US$90 million annually, with US$60 million coming from the import tax and another US$30 million from passenger levies.

She suggested that the revenue be collected through the region's central banks and transferred to CARICOM. Countries failing to remit the funds would face severe penalties.

Mottley argued that relying on individual member states to finance the community is unsustainable, particularly as development assistance declines and the region's export commitments shrink.

“We are being drawn into a world dominated by power and less by the rule of laws. So who must speak for the Caribbean?” she asked.

She said the global landscape had changed significantly since 2003 and warned that the Caribbean could become caught up in the struggle between power and rules without a rules-based international order.

Mottley maintained that appointing a political head would not undermine the sovereignty of member states, suggesting instead that CARICOM countries pool aspects of their sovereignty to strengthen the region's collective influence.

Pointing to the European Union, she argued that having a political head had not diminished the sovereignty of France, Germany and other member states.

She said CARICOM did not lack an understanding of the challenges facing the region, but rather the political will to act.

Mottley was speaking at the launch of a book by former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall at the University of the West Indies on Sunday.

In her wide-ranging address, she also discussed the Rose Hall Declaration on CARICOM, the community's partnership with the African Union and efforts to secure a greater voice at the United Nations.

She identified energy, health and education as areas in which Caribbean countries could deepen collaboration and generate revenue for the region.

- Lester Hinds

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