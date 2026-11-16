Mount Alvernia celebrates Housen’s historic Youth Olympic bronze

Mount Alvernia High erupted in celebration on Monday as track and field standout Malia Housen returned home after making history as the first student-athlete from the school to win a medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Housen secured bronze in the girls’ high jump at the Games in Dakar, Senegal, where she cleared 1.71 metres. The competition was held from October 31 to November 13.

The achievement was particularly significant for the Montego Bay-based institution, which was represented at the Youth Olympic Games for the first time.

“It was a very nice experience competing for Jamaica for the first time. It taught me a lot and how to perform without my coach being present,” Housen said.

“I would like to thank God first of all. I want to thank my coach, mother and all who believed in me and invested in me,” she added.

The homecoming celebration was held in collaboration with the St James Municipal Corporation, which presented Housen with a framed photograph commemorating her achievement.

A parade through her community was also scheduled for later Monday.

- Ashley Anguin

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