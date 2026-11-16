NWA team mobilised to clear Bog Walk Gorge landslide

A team from the National Works Agency (NWA) is being mobilised to clear a section of the Bog Walk Gorge that has been blocked by a large landslide, forcing the closure of the major roadway.

Senior Superintendent of Police for the St Catherine North Division, Hopeton Nicholson, confirmed that the situation has resulted in the closure of the gorge, adding that the police will make an official announcement once the NWA has completed its assessment and given the all-clear for the roadway to be reopened.

Meanwhile, Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott has expressed concern about the incident, describing it as a dangerous occurrence that could have resulted in serious casualties.

Scott, who was conducting a disaster preparedness meeting to provide an update on flood damage in the Linstead and Lluidas Vale areas following Friday's heavy rainfall, said he was particularly concerned about the circumstances surrounding the landslide.

"This is a very dangerous occurrence. Thank God there were no motorists in the vicinity at the time," Scott said.

He said he wants the relevant authorities to conduct a proper assessment of the soil conditions in the affected area and implement appropriate corrective measures to reduce the risk of a recurrence.

Scott stressed that the necessary interventions are important to safeguard motorists and other road users who depend on the Bog Walk Gorge.

- Ruddy Mathison

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