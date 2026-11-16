Ozempic approved for local distribution

Ozempic, a prescription medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes and support weight loss, has been approved for distribution on the island as the Jamaican Government moves to expand treatment options for obesity.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure while addressing the launch of the ministry’s Lifestyle Clinic at the Sandy Bay Health Centre in Hanover on November 12.

Ozempic helps to control blood sugar levels and promote weight loss by reducing appetite and slowing digestion. It is usually administered through a once weekly injection.

Dr Tufton informed that other branded medications to manage obesity are being considered for approval.

“We hope that by next year, they will be approved, and also the generic equivalent to those,” he said, noting that the medications will be available through pharmacies.

The minister noted that persons seeking obesity treatment have been purchasing these medications informally, including from overseas, often at higher prices.

“What used to happen in the past is that it was a black market. People used to buy it in Miami and those places or wherever, and take in and sell it at [higher] costs,” he pointed out.

“So, over the next quarter or so, those drugs should be available, and the generic version would be the cheaper version,” he stated, noting that consideration will be given to facilitating access through the National Health Fund (NHF).

Meanwhile, Tufton said that the Lifestyle Clinic will target persons whose health is at risk due to obesity.

Patients will be referred to the clinic by doctors after medical assessment and will get support from specialists, including psychologists, nutritionists, physical activity specialists and social workers, to assist them in making healthier lifestyle choices and reduce their risk of serious illnesses.

He cautioned that medication should not be viewed as a replacement for healthy lifestyle practices, emphasising that managing obesity calls for a broader approach which includes proper nutrition, exercise and medical supervision.

“That’s part of controlling obesity. It’s not the full picture. So, I’m not here prescribing the one solution to the problem,” Dr Tufton said.

- JIS

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