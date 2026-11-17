When Shari Oliver began university, she was not entirely sure how she would pay for it. Determined to pursue her ambitions, she enrolled at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, joined the university’s tuition payment plan, and hoped she would find a way to cover the costs. What followed was a university career marked by academic success, financial uncertainty, and serious health challenges. There were days spent applying for scholarships and grants, months when illness and injury disrupted her studies, and moments when she questioned whether she could continue.